How Home Warranties Can Save You Thousands of Dollars

As a property owner, you take a big financial load. After your down payment, you’ll have to cover home insurance, property taxes, mortgage, and possibly homeowner’s association (HOA) fees. And that’s only the beginning. Then, there are the costs associated with maintaining it, and possibly upgrade it.

You may wonder how you are going to cover all these costs. One way is using a home warranty. It might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you want to save money. But replacing or repairing the HVAC, plumbing, or electrical systems, or any other major appliance can have a serious impact on your finances. A home warranty can help offset those costs as it can safeguard you from paying costly replacement or repair fees.

Budget Protection

When a home appliance or system breaks down, you’ll have to adjust your budget to have it repaired or replaced. A home warranty can help protect your budget by paying for these unexpected expenses. What you might pay out of your pocket with a home warranty compared to what you would pay without a home warranty can become real savings for you.

Which Home Warranty Policy Suits You Best?

Home warranty policy providers provide a ceaseless range of plans designed to suit the needs of different homeowners. If it is your first time purchasing a home warranty coverage, it can be challenging to choose one that suits you.

Start by determining your home’s age. If you have a brand new home with modern appliances, you likely won’t require a home warranty. The appliances will most likely be covered by the manufacturer’s warranty and contractor’s warranty.

On the other hand, if you purchased a home over a decade old, you should consider purchasing a home warranty. At this stage, home systems and appliances start getting serious problems due to normal wear and tear. It is cheaper to purchase a home warranty than to pay for replacements and repairs out-of-pocket.

Next, check review sites that examine the best home warranty policy providers. By going through the best home warranties in the market, you can get something that suits your budget and needs.

Who Benefits From a Home Warranty?

There are two groups of people best served by a home warranty – homeowners and real estate investors. As mentioned above, appliances and systems start to wear after 10 years of constant use. If your house is more than 10 years old, you will spend an average of $1,750 annually on repairs. However, the average cost of a home warranty is $600 per year. Even after five $70 service calls per year, you would still save about $700 per year.

Landlords also benefit from home warranties. If you manage multiple properties, do not spend your time fixing appliances and systems. Purchase a home warranty, and all you will need to do is call whenever a problem occurs. You are not an expert. Let a professional contractor handle the issues while you continue with your day-to-day activities.

Don’t Let Home Maintenance Expenses Drain Your Wallet

Owning a home is an expensive venture. Maintaining your home contributes significantly to household expenditure, catching many homeowners by surprise.

At a minimum, a home warranty policy can save you thousands of dollars and time. If your home is more than 10 years old, you can save a lot on repairs and replacements annually.