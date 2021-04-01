Ike’s Opens in Culver City with Free Sandwiches Next Week

Popular sandwich franchise making Westside debut

By Kerry Slater

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is holding a grand opening celebration at its first Westside location in Culver City Friday, April 9.

According to the franchise, The first 25 people in line starting at 10 AM will receive a free sandwich and T-shirt, while all sandwiches will be only $6 thereafter. For the first time in Ike’s history, this location will be open until midnight 7 days a week.

Prior to the opening. Ike’s is holding a fundraiser for the Culver City Education Foundation on Wednesday, April 7 from 5-9 p.m. 100% of in-store and app sales will be donated to the nonprofit. Ike Shehadeh, founder and face behind the cartoon logo, will be onsite for the festivities all week long.

The new Culver City location–3895 Overland Ave– is opening with a mural dedicated to the film industry.

Exploding onto the crowded San Francisco food scene in 2007 as a small sandwich shop under the name “Ike’s Place”, Ike’s Love and Sandwiches has been growing ever since. Ike’s Culver City launch follows the sandwich shop’s recent grand opening in El Segundo and is part of a large chapter of expansion across California which will include locations in Carson, Del Mar, Manhattan Beach, USC and Templeton in the coming months.

“Our goal is to open 21 locations in 2021 and we’re on track to do so in our home state,” said Michael Goldberg, CEO of Ike’s Love & Sandwiches. “Nothing compares to a delicious Ike’s sandwich on Dutch Crunch bread. If you haven’t had Ike’s before, get ready because chances are, we’re opening near you soon.”