April 1, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Ike’s Opens in Culver City with Free Sandwiches Next Week

Popular sandwich franchise making Westside debut

By Kerry Slater

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is holding a grand opening celebration at its first Westside location in Culver City Friday, April 9. 

According to the franchise, The first 25 people in line starting at 10 AM will receive a free sandwich and T-shirt, while all sandwiches will be only $6 thereafter. For the first time in Ike’s history, this location will be open until midnight 7 days a week.

Prior to the opening. Ike’s is holding a fundraiser for the Culver City Education Foundation on Wednesday, April 7 from 5-9 p.m. 100% of in-store and app sales will be donated to the nonprofit. Ike Shehadeh, founder and face behind the cartoon logo, will be onsite for the festivities all week long. 

The new Culver City location–3895 Overland Ave– is opening with a mural dedicated to the film industry. 

Exploding onto the crowded San Francisco food scene in 2007 as a small sandwich shop under the name “Ike’s Place”, Ike’s Love and Sandwiches has been growing ever since. Ike’s Culver City launch follows the sandwich shop’s recent grand opening in El Segundo and is part of a large chapter of expansion across California which will include locations in Carson, Del Mar, Manhattan Beach, USC and Templeton in the coming months.

“Our goal is to open 21 locations in 2021 and we’re on track to do so in our home state,” said Michael Goldberg, CEO of Ike’s Love & Sandwiches. “Nothing compares to a delicious Ike’s sandwich on Dutch Crunch bread. If you haven’t had Ike’s before, get ready because chances are, we’re opening near you soon.”

in Uncategorized
Related Posts
Uncategorized

Actor Dies in Kiteboarding Accident at Topanga Beach

March 27, 2021

Read more
March 27, 2021

Actor, athlete, author, and dancer Cliff Simon passed away on March 9th in a tragic kiteboarding accident. This video brought...
Real Estate, Uncategorized

Wertz Furniture to Storage Project Conversion Called Off

March 23, 2021

Read more
March 23, 2021

Plan to turn Wertz Furniture building into a self-storage facility withdrawn By Toi Creel What was supposed to be a...

Photo: Wise Sons Jewish Delicatessen (Facebook).
Dining, Featured, News, Uncategorized

Popular Bay Area Jewish Deli Coming to Culver City

March 18, 2021

Read more
March 18, 2021

Wise Sons Jewish Delicatessen coming to Washington Boulevard By Kerry Slater A popular Bay Area-based Jewish deli is coming to...

Two paintings stolen with a car near LMU. Left: lIMAGINE #3. Right: PRIMALSUN #1. Both by Jack Armstrong, Acrylic on Canvas 24"X36" Photo: LAPD.
Uncategorized

Police Looking for Stolen Car With Collectable Paintings Inside

March 5, 2021

Read more
March 5, 2021

Jack Armstrong paintings stolen with car near parked LMU Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Pacific Division are asking...
Uncategorized

Culver City Police Department’s Naloxone Program Saves Juvenile Overdose Victim

February 2, 2021

Read more
February 2, 2021

CCCPD provides update on critical program By Chad Winthrop The Culver City Police Department (CCPD) says that since 2019, 11...
Dining, Featured, News, Uncategorized

Smashburger Headed Closer to Westside

January 28, 2021

Read more
January 28, 2021

Westside Food Beat January 28, 2021 By Kerry Slater Popular Marina del Rey Deli Temporarily Closes Despite outdoor dining expected...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Uncategorized

Edify TV: Westside Kids Compete to Keep Beach Clean

January 12, 2021

Read more
January 12, 2021

Westside kids are competing to keep the beach clean! Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.

The Target parking lot where a fatal shooting took place last month. Photo: Google.
Crime + Courts, Featured, News, Uncategorized

Murder Suspect Arrested for Culver City-Area Shooting

January 11, 2021

Read more
January 11, 2021

27-year-old Allen Robinson arrested by LAPD By Chad Winthrop Los Angeles Police Department Homicide detectives announced the arrest of a...

Dina Samson of Rossoblu and Superfine Pizza. Photo: Courtesy.
Uncategorized

LA Women Restaurateurs Create a Virtual Food Festival

December 23, 2020

Read more
December 23, 2020

90+ Women-owned restaurants unite for 10 Days RE:Her By Staff Writer Women restaurateurs from across Los Angeles have created a new...

The 3400 block of Cattaraugus Avenue. Photo: Google.
Uncategorized

Home Intruder Results in 3 Hour Culver City Police Standoff With Mentally Ill Woman

November 30, 2020

Read more
November 30, 2020

Peaceful conclusion to November 28 event that forced several evacuations By Chad Winthrop Culver City police engaged in a three...

A rendering of the Belmont Village project. Photos: Shimahara.
Featured, News, Uncategorized, Westside Wellness

12-Story Westside Senior Housing Building to Include Memory Care Units, Assisted Living and More

November 17, 2020

Read more
November 17, 2020

Belmont Village project to go before Westwood Design Review Board By Sam Catanzaro A 12-story, 153-foot-tall, senior housing project is...
Uncategorized

Edify TV: Westside Apartment Building to Hotel Conversion?

November 15, 2020

Read more
November 15, 2020

A developer’s proposal to convert a Westside apartment complex into a hotel has been met by backlash from some members...

Police pursue a stolen vehicle Thursday. Photo: Citizen.
Uncategorized

South Bay Police Chase Ends in Mar Vista

November 12, 2020

Read more
November 12, 2020

Car stolen from El Segundo Thursday morning, suspect apprehended in Mar Vista By Sam Catanzaro After stealing a car in...

Tagliatelle with Chicken & Prosciutto Saltimbocca at Westside Tavern. Photo: Facebook.
Uncategorized

Westside Tavern Closes Permanently

November 12, 2020

Read more
November 12, 2020

Westside Tavern closes due to COVID-19 pandemic By Kerry Slater A popular boutique tavern has closed for good due to...

Smoke rises from a fire burning in a vacant Venice Blvd building. Photo: Citizen.
Uncategorized

Large Fire Breaks out in Palms Building

November 12, 2020

Read more
November 12, 2020

Fire breaks out in vacant Venice Boulevard building Friday By Sam Catanzaro A vacant building on Venice Boulevard in Palms...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR