Illegal Street Racing in Westside Neighborhoods

Street racers and car clubs on PCH and surrounding neighborhoods have residents concerned about safety. This video was brought to you by School of Rock.

video

Dogtown Media CEO Meets With WIPO and UN on Future of Mobile Apps

March 10, 2021

March 10, 2021

Dogtown Media CEO and Venice local Marc Fischer recently met with the United Nations WIPO Agency and Kenyan Entrepreneurs at...
video

Westsiders Getting Vaccinated at Higher Rates

March 10, 2021

March 10, 2021

New data suggests Westside neighborhoods are receiving more Covid-19 Vaccines then other areas in Los Angeles, this video brought to...
video

Westside Boy Raising Money to Find Cure for Twin's Genetic Disorder

March 9, 2021

March 9, 2021

A Westside boy for the fifth year in a row is raising money to help find a cure for his...
video

Should Grocery Store Employees Receive Hazard Pay?

March 8, 2021

March 8, 2021

On Feb.24th City Council voted 14-1 in favor of grocery store workers and drug retail workers making an extra $5...
video, Westside Wellness

What is the Best Club of 2020 on the Westside?

March 1, 2021

March 1, 2021

LaGrange Cycling Club was awarded club of the year for 2020, learn more about what makes this club so unique....
video

A Bookstore Amplifying Social Change

March 1, 2021

March 1, 2021

Village Well Books & Coffee is offering books, food, and community focused social impact. Learn more in this video brought...
video

Westside local Chloe Temtchine receives life-saving, double-lung transplant.

February 25, 2021

February 25, 2021

Chloe Temtchine is an award-winning singer, songwriter, and speaker who recently received a life-saving, double-lung transplant, hear is her story....
Education, video, Westside Wellness

Need Help Finding a Job or Completing Your Degree?

February 23, 2021

February 23, 2021

Santa Monica Public Library has many online resources to help you find a job and get hired. They also offer...
video, Westside Wellness

What is available at the Santa Monica Public Library during the pandemic?

February 23, 2021

February 23, 2021

From curbside pick up, virtual programs, audiobooks, and movies Santa Monica Public Library has many wonderful things to enjoy while...
video

Valley to the Westside in Under 20 Minutes?

February 22, 2021

February 22, 2021

The fantasy of getting to the Valley from the Westside in under 20 minutes, even during rush hour, is one...
video

The Perfect Night Out with WE Drive-Ins

February 22, 2021

February 22, 2021

WE Drive-Ins has redefined the drive in movie experience with new release films, artisan dining options from local restaurants, and...
News, video

Asian Woman Verbally Assaulted in Racially Motivated Attack

February 18, 2021

February 18, 2021

While walking near the intersection of Bundy and Montana an Asian woman was verbally assaulted by a man walking his...
video

Catalytic Converter Theft Spikes In Westside Neighborhoods

February 18, 2021

February 18, 2021

Catalytic converter theft is on the rise, what vehicles are most at risk and prevention techniques in this video brought...
video, Westside Wellness

Is roller skating having a resurgence?

February 9, 2021

February 9, 2021

Roller skating seems to be all over social media nowadays, but this hobby has been around for decades, learn more...
video

Rising Crime to Blame for Potential Closure of Ben & Jerry's in Venice?

February 8, 2021

February 8, 2021

Ben and Jerry’s on the Venice beach boardwalk is facing closure citing the rising crime and unsanitary conditions on the...

