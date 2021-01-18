How are Westside police departments preparing for Inauguration Day in Los Angeles? Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock.
Edify TV: Westside Police Prepare for Inauguration Day
Student Art Contest “Water Is Life” Accepting Entries: Culver City Beat – January, 14, 2021
January 14, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Student Art Contest “Water Is Life” Accepting Entries * Study Predicts...
Edify TV: Massive Boardwalk Fire and Stopping Encampment Cleanups
January 14, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The day before a massive fire that started at a Venice homeless encampment burned a Boardwalk building, Council member Bonin...
Edify TV: Westside Bloomingdale’s Closing
January 11, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A Westside Bloomingdale’s is set to shut down, adding to a string of high profile closures in the area. This...
Culver City Coyote Being Tracked By LMU Research Team: Culver City Beat – January, 11, 2021
January 11, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Coyote Being Tracked By LMU Research Team * LA...
How Much Did Rent Decrease in 2020?
January 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, how much have rents decreased since January 2020? Trevor Noah buys $27 million dollar Bel Air...
The Wende Museum Announces Virtual Calendar of Events 2021: Culver City Beat – January, 7, 2021
January 7, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * The Wende Museum Announces Virtual Calendar of Events 2021 * Assemblyman...
Edify TV: Bringing Color to Blank Westside Walls
January 7, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Across the Westside Beautify Earth is transforming walls by incorporating art from local artists. Learn more in this video made...
Culver City Hospital Caught Giving Covid-19 Vaccine to Staff Relatives: Culver City Beat – January, 4, 2021
January 4, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Hospital Caught Giving Covid-19 Vaccine to Staff Relatives *...
Edify TV: Architecturally Unique Westside Building Historic?
January 4, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Should one of the Westside’s most architecturally unique buildings be designated a historic monument? Learn more about this relic from...
Special News Show: 2020 in Review
December 28, 2020 Juliet Lemar
In this special end of the year news show we take a look at some of the biggest stories from...
Covid-19 Vaccine Arrives For Westside Healthcare Workers
December 21, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Westside frontline healthcare workers are seeing light at the end of the pandemic tunnel as they begin to receive the...
LAPD Arrest Parolee in Possession of Replica Firearm: Culver City Beat – December, 21, 2020
December 21, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * LAPD Arrest Parolee in Possession of Replica Firearm * Places of...
Ex-Wife of TikTok Investor Buys Brentwood Estate for $25.1 Million
December 18, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, how much does location affect your resale value? Tour one of Brentwood’s largest properties, and check...
Fire in Condo Building in Fox Hills Under Investigation: Culver City Beat – December, 17, 2020
December 17, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Fire in Condo Building in Fox Hills Under Investigation * Unions...
Protestors March To Save Small Businesses
December 14, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Over the weekend, protestors moved from Hollywood to Beverly Hills participating in a save small businesses march. Learn more in...
NEWSLETTER
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!
RECENT POSTS
Man Robbed at Gunpoint at Culver City Bus Stop
Armed robbery occurs Sunday evening By Chad Winthrop A man was robbed at gunpoint while sitting at a Culver City...Read more
POPULAR
Man Robbed at Gunpoint at Culver City Bus Stop
Armed robbery occurs Sunday evening By Chad Winthrop A man was robbed at gunpoint while sitting at a Culver City...Read more