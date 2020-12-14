Over the weekend, protestors moved from Hollywood to Beverly Hills participating in a save small businesses march. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock.
Protestors March To Save Small Businesses
Culver City Council Welcomes Three Council Members: Culver City Beat – December, 14, 2020
December 14, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Council Welcomes Three Council Members * ‘Operation Santa’ Helping...
Is Artificial Intelligence Taking Over Home Remodeling?
December 11, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, We discuss Foxy AI’s newest home remodeling tool, Peek at Raiz Valani’s Stunning $40M dollar Malibu...
Judge Takes Issue With County’s Outdoor Dining Ban
December 10, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A judge says that LA County’s decision to temporarily ban patio dining was done without evidence but will this allow...
Utility Scams On The Rise How to Spot Them: Culver City Beat – December, 10, 2020
December 10, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Utility Scams On The Rise How to Spot Them * Hundreds...
Sit Back And Relax With MendMe Spa
December 9, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Mend Me massage studio has reopened and is the perfect place to get much needed relaxation and wellness, MendMe a...
Edify TV: Venice Holiday Sign Lighting
December 7, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A global pandemic could not stop the holiday spirit coming to the Westside over the weekend with the (virtual) Venice...
Culver City Film Festival Starts This Week Tune In Virtually: Culver City Beat – December, 7, 2020
December 7, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Film Festival Starts This Week Tune In Virtually *...
Estee Lauder Creative Guru Donald Robertson Lists Beautiful Santa Monica Home
December 4, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, New trends for home appliances, Donald Robertson lists his Santa Monica Home, LA rents decrease by...
Edify TV: Westside Tourism Faces Long Recovery
December 3, 2020 Juliet Lemar
The local tourism industry–decimated by COVID-19, is not expected to reach previous levels until 2024 the LA Tourism and Convention...
LAPD Arrests Suspect In The Murder Of Elderly Man Near 405 Overpass: Culver City Beat – December, 3, 2020
December 3, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * LAPD Arrests Suspect In The Murder Of Elderly Man Near 405...
Jeopardy! Begins Production Again With New Host: Culver City Beat – November, 30, 2020
November 30, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Jeopardy! Begins Production Again With New Host * George Gascon Can...
Edify TV: Budget Cuts Leading to More Beach Pollution
November 30, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local budget cuts are leading to more trash and pollution on Westside beaches according to environmental experts. Learn more in...
Infamous “Opus” Mansion Finally Sells
November 27, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, One of La’s most infamous properties has finally found a buyer, and is the term “Stater...
Holiday Meats at Bob’s Market
November 24, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Looking for all organic, sustainably raised meat for your holiday meals? Bob’s Market has a massive selection of top quality...
Santa Monica Airport Closure?
November 23, 2020 Juliet Lemar
The City of Santa Monica has picked up two recent legal victories in its effort to close the Santa Monica...
