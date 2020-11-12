Westside Tavern Closes Permanently

Westside Tavern closes due to COVID-19 pandemic

By Kerry Slater

A popular boutique tavern has closed for good due to the ongoing pandemic after a decade-plus of serving the Westside fresh cocktails and gourmet food.

Westside Tavern, located 10850 West Pico Blvd next to the Landmark theatre, announced recently that their last day of service was October 31.

Westside Tavern, self-described as a “social, urban-minded restaurant” featured chef-driven California tavern cuisine alongside a complementary selection of fresh cocktails, California craft beers and a locally inspired boutique wine list.

The restaurant, which has been around for over 10 years, cited the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason for the closure.

“We are deeply grateful for the support we have received during these unprecedented times & throughout the 10 plus years we have been in business,” reads a letter from Westside Tavern. “It is with great sadness that due to the continuing challenges of the pandemic for our industry we have made the difficult decision to close.”