MendMe massage studio has reopened and is the perfect place to escape to a place of calm, serenity and well-being during these stressful times at MendMe a Massage studio is currently offering many soothing spa treatments in this edition of Westside Wellness.
Looking For A Way To Destress?
Red Hot Chili Peppers ‘Flea’ Buys Malibu Garden House
November 6, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, Red Hot Chili Peppers ‘Flea’ buys a Malibu garden house, Forecast for the Winter buying season,...
Culver City Police Lieutenant Luis Martinez Voted Off Subcommittee: Culver City Beat – November, 5, 2020
November 5, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Police Lieutenant Luis Martinez Voted Off Subcommittee * Historical...
Will SMMUSD Split Into Separate Districts?
November 5, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A school district serving thousands of westside families is in a legal battle over whether or not to spit into...
Hyperthermia Cancer Institute: The Best Cancer Treatment You’ve Never Heard Of
November 3, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Santa Monica-based cancer institute uses FDA-approved treatment to help patients By Sam Catanzaro “THE BEST CANCER TREATMENT YOU’VE NEVER HEARD...
Shaking Things Up At The Alley Lounge
November 3, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Learn to shake a cocktail like the pros at The Alley Lounge in Culver City, in this video brought to...
Culver City Middle School Has Already Walked and Biked to Sacramento!
November 3, 2020 Westside Today Staff
CCUSD Walk/Bike Across America Challenge By Chad Winthrop Culver City Middle School students have collectively walked and biked over 450...
After Voting Why Not Relax?
November 2, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Elections can be stressful and after casting your ballot here are a few ways to relax in this video brought...
Firefighters Rescue Injured Person From Under Big Rig On 405: Culver City Beat – November, 2, 2020
November 2, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Firefighters Rescue Injured Person From Under Big Rig On 405 *...
Elon Musk Sells Former Home of Gene Wilder to Wilder’s Nephew With One Catch
October 30, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, Elon Musk sells Gene Wilder’s former home, five closing costs to consider when selling your home,...
Unanimous City Council Vote To Shut Down Oil Drilling: Culver City Beat – October, 29, 2020
October 29, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Unanimous City Council Vote To Shut Down Oil Drilling * 18...
Banning Fast Food on Third Street Promenade?
October 29, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica City Council will decide on whether or not to ban fast-food chain restaurants from the Third Street Promenade....
Edify TV: Halloween Amid COVID-19
With LA County health officials prohibiting many Halloween activities and discouraging trick or treating, costume stores like Ursula’s Costumes in...
Culver City Unified Providing Free Grab and Go Meals for All Children
October 27, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Grab and go meals for all children under 18 (not just CCUSD students) By Kerry Slater The Culver City Unified...
Craft Cocktails at Home
October 27, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Food Scene we learn to make a delicious craft cocktail and mocktail that you can enjoy anytime...
Culver City High School Grad Ryan Sherriff Pitches World Series: Culver City Beat – October, 26, 2020
October 26, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City High School Grad Ryan Sherriff Pitches World Series. *...
