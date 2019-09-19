E-Scooter Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Two Burglary Suspects in Culver City

Culver City police recover iPad, purse, credit card

By Sam Catanzaro

The Culver City Police Department (CCPD) arrested two burglary suspects who were pulled over for riding e-scooters illegally.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the CPPD, on September 17, officers detained two males for vehicle violations who were riding electric scooters in the area of Eastham Drive and National Blvd.

“During the investigation the subjects were found to be in possession of an iPad, a women’s purse, multiple sunglasses, an ID and credit card in someone else’s name as well as shards of glass inside both bags,” CCPD said.

Officers contacted the victims and confirmed they were victims of vehicle burglaries and their property was promptly returned to them. The subjects were arrested for burglary from a motor vehicle.

“Please remember to remove items of value from your vehicle and report suspicious activity in your neighborhood,” CCPD said.