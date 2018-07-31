Letter to the Editor: Prop 6 Matters

Hi there – recently, you published Tom Elias’ syndicated column about the gas tax repeal. I’m writing to request you to provide the Yes on Prop 6 campaign an opportunity to respond with our viewpoint on the issue. I’m offering the following from Carl DeMaio as a response:

Tom Elias’ recent column on the Prop 6 Gas Tax Repeal Initiative was wrong on so many levels, and the record must be set straight.

First, the Yes on Prop 6 Gas Tax Repeal Campaign has been clear that our initiative will repeal the recently enacted gas and car tax hikes – saving the typical family of four more than $700 a year in unnecessary taxes. That’s not mere pennies per gallon – it is real money for Californians who are already struggling with a sky-high cost-of-living.

Second, Elias fails to tell readers that the Yes on Prop 6 campaign has a better alternative solution to fixing the roads without a tax hike. In fact, prior to the latest gas tax hike, Californians already paid some of the highest gas taxes in the nation. Unfortunately, the politicians continue to divert the money from roads and what little money is left is wasted. Our alternative solution fixes that problem with a real Citizens Lock Box – not a phony one written by politicians.

Elias should have done his homework – but he didn’t. We urge you to do your homework by getting the facts at GasTaxRepeal.org.

Carl DeMaio

Chairman, Yes on Prop 6