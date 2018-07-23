For the Love of Art et al

With a perfect sunny Saturday forecast, Bergamot’s 3rd Annual Summer Celebration is set to be their best ever as galleries prepare to put their fine wares on display among an afternoon brimming with music, dance, workshops and seasonal libations.

This year the Summer Celebration, running 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday July 21, promises in excess of 20 art exhibitions alongside “live music, delicious food and drinks and more!”

“We want the community to feel welcome at Bergamot and we want to let everyone know that we continue to offer incredible arts programming to the public,” Diana McNeill, Bergamot Events Coordinator, told The Mirror.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Biergarten at the Bergamot Cafe is a definite highlight this year,” McNeill continued, “they will have live music throughout the event and will be pouring beer from Santa Monica Brew Works.

“I’m particularly excited for the Churro Boss food truck – it’s going to be amazing! Lilla Bello, our resident floral designer, always hosts a fantastic Succulent Bar where you can make your own succulent arrangements. City Garage Theatre will be offering a special performance of a German play at 4 p.m. (pay what you can). I’m also looking forward to the BollyPop Bollywood dancers! There’s something for everyone!”

Artist talks are also scheduled throughout the day.

Bergamot boasts some 30 venerable galleries and creative businesses with the fine art galleries presenting regular and diverse rotating exhibitions featuring artists from all over the globe and across all mediums.

“Throughout the year Bergamot hosts vibrant community and cultural activities and facilitates educational, non-profit and charitable events. There are no tickets necessary to gain admission,” O’Neill explained.

For a full schedule of the day’s events head to: visitbergamot.com/events/2018/7/21/summer-celebration-biergarten.

Parking is limited at Bergamot, so if you’re planning on attending, jump on a scooter, carpool, ride share or take the Metro to the 26th St/Bergamot stop. Tag #visitbergamot on your social posts and Bergamot promises to repost on their Instagram.