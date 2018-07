Laura Dern was seen picking up some jewelry at Pippa Small at Brentwood Country Mart on Sunday. The “Big Little Lies” and “The Tale” star was captured on camera by Just Jared while running Sunday errands. The actor was also spotted recently at the Families Belong Together March – Freedom for Immigrants March at the end of June outside of L.A.’s City Hall, where she supported the end of President Trump‘s policy separating immigrant children from their families.

ADVERTISEMENT