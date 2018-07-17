Accounting Firm to Leave Century City

L.A.-based accounting company BDO USA just announced plans to move from their Century City offices to the Commonwealth Management Services-owned property 515 S. Flower Street in Downtown Los Angeles. Formerly occupying CommonWealth’s 1888 Century Plaza East space, the firm plans to move by the end of the year.

According to The Real Deal, the move may have to do with a recent spate of firms leaving the Westside for Downtown offices due to increasing rents and hard-to-find office space in Century City.