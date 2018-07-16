LeBron James Just Watched His New Team Score

By
Henry Giardina
-

Two weeks after news broke that LeBron James would join the L.A. Lakers for the new season, James sat in on a Lakers game during the NBA Summer Games semifinals.

James officially inked the deal at his Brentwood home on July 9, and was later spotted at the popular Brentwood cafe A Votre Sante.

