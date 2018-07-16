Century City Developers Announce Spotify Move

Streaming company Spotify is set to move their L.A. headquarters from Burbank to DTLA’s Arts District. The new development At Mateo, finished only last year, is located at Palmetto Street.

Per the L.A. Business Journal:

“It will become the largest tenant at At Mateo, which is located at the corner of Mateo and Palmetto streets. It had been rumored for months that Spotify was planning to lease at the site.

Bethesda, Md.-based ASB Capital Management and Blatteis & Schnur Inc. of Century City, At Mateo’s owners and developers, announced the deal.”