Happy Birthday, “Die Hard!” Fox Plaza, Then and Now

Anyone who’s seen the classic film “Die Hard” probably knows the outline of the iconic Century City landmark “Nakatomi Plaza” by heart. But the building hijacked by Alan Rickman and his motley crew, later to be saved by Bruce Willis’s heroic efforts, is actually the Fox Plaza in the heart of Century City, owned by the Irvine Company.

If you can believe that one of the world’s most famous Christmas movies was released 30 years ago today, on July 15, 1988, you’ll know why the blog L.A. Taco had cause to celebrate with two side-by-side comparison shots of the Fox building. Below, witness the Fox building then and now, an icon of Century City history.