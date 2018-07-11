New Mediterranean Restaurant Pops Up in Brentwood

After news about a new Tex Mex restaurant and a freshly-opened sandwich shop in the heart of Brentwood, it’s looking like the village is quickly becoming a hot spot for foodies and casual diners alike. Soom Soom Fresh Mediterranean, a Middle Eastern restaurant chain offering traditional dishes and specialties, has opened on Brentwood’s Barrington Court.

Some specialties on the menu include Moroccan merguez sausage, Mediterranean meatballs, roasted cauliflower and vegetarian sabich, along with more traditional fare like kebabs and hummus plates.