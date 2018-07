After a long wait, the San Diego fried chicken palace Crack Shack has officially set a date to open the doors of its new Century City location. On July 21, Richard Blais’ chicken-centric menu will be available for the tasting, along with craft cocktails, L.A. specials, and “other cluck.” For the young and hungry, check out the menu below and start thinking about what you’re going to order.

