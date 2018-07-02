New Faces at the Chamber of Commerce Dinner

New faces graced the Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce’s 93rd Annual Installation Dinner stage, June 13, as a new board was announced and the yearly presentation of awards took place.

According to organizers, this year’s Chamber theme is “Taking Business To New Heights,” with the evening featuring extended networking time for local businesses and entrepreneurs to form lasting relationships.

“Installing fresh faces on the Chamber board each year provides opportunities for new leadership to emerge in the Santa Monica business community,” explained Laurel Rosen, President and CEO of the Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce. “The Chamber’s role is convener, catalyst and a creator for opportunities for new voices to be heard on behalf of business in the City.

ADVERTISEMENT

New faces on the board are focused on emphasizing “the importance of business in Santa Monica,” said new Board Chair Chair Jeff Klocke.

Klocke is Vice President and General Manager at Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier.

Reflecting Santa Monica’s growing young tech sector, Rosen explained that the Chamber has a very active Young Professionals group who are working on a new leadership program. “We now have several tech industry/creative arts companies on our board including Hulu, Lionsgate and Expert Dojo and we are actively engaging tech companies and start-ups for enhanced partnerships,” Rosen said, with initiatives aimed at attracting all in business in the city.

For more information on the Chamber head to: smchamber.com.