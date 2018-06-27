Greystone Puts $10.7 Million Into Brentwood Apartment Project

Greystone, a commercial real estate lending, investment and advisory company, announced it has provided a $10,687,000 Fannie Mae DUS loan to refinance Casa Bella Apartments in Los Angeles, California. The loan was originated by Matt Stevens, managing director at Greystone, with Don Salka of First Pacific Financial acting as correspondent on the transaction.

The Fannie Mae DUS loan includes a 10-year term and is interest-only. Located in the highly desirable Brentwood area of western Los Angeles, Casa Bella Apartments comprises 43 residences including studios and one-bedroom units. The three-story mixed-use complex also includes three ground-floor retail suites and on-site parking.

“Over the past four years, Greystone has consistently delivered competitive pricing and first-rate customer service,” said the borrower, Andrew Matyas.

“In today’s rising rate environment, the timing was right to refinance this Class A asset as a long-term holding,” said Mr. Stevens. “We appreciate the trust and confidence Mr. Matyas has put into Greystone over the years, and we value our relationship with him and helping him to grow and optimize his portfolio.”

