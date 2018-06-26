A Tech-Forward “7 For All Mankind” Opens at Westfield

High-end denim purveyor “7 for All Mankind” just came to Westfield Century City this week. The tech-savvy store is looking like a blueprint for stores to come, as the brand experiments with interface display technology that allows shoppers to “try on” denim virtually and mix and match different styles on a screen. Customers are also able to have a custom lighting experience inside the changing rooms.

“The Century City store is the most innovative store we’ve created yet. We’re constantly challenging ourselves to simplify the process for our shopper, test new technologies and create a cleaner aesthetic for an even better shopping experience,” said Jenna Habayeb, the brand’s chief marketing officer.