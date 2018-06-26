SMMUSD: Serving School Families

Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD) Board of Education approved the appointment of Dr. Freda Rossi as the new family engagement coordinator at its June 14, 2018 regular board meeting. Her appointment is effective July 1, 2018.

“Dr. Rossi brings more than 20 years of experience in public education from K-12 school districts and several universities where she has served as professor, instructional services director, English Learner and Bilingual program manager, elementary school principal, literacy coach and dual immersion teacher. Currently, Dr. Rossi is a HeartMath coach and educational leadership consultant.

“In her work, Dr. Rossi previously coordinated bilingual parent workshops and developed parent education programs on a variety of topics, and she has also conducted professional development for teachers and administrators relating to curriculum and instruction, parent engagement, school climate and California standards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Background

Dr. Rossi earned a Bachelor of Arts from Cal State Los Angeles in studio arts, a Master of Arts in education administration from Cal State Long Beach and a Doctor of Education in educational administration and leadership from University of California, Irvine. She is bilingual in Spanish.

Dr. Rossi will oversee the implementation of the SMMUSD Family Engagement Framework that was presented to the board earlier this year. The framework provides guidance to schools as they work to implement effective family engagement practices that yield higher levels of student academic success and college and career readiness.

“I am honored and excited to be joining the SMMUSD community,” Dr. Rossi said. “I am looking forward to meeting the families, students, and, staff and serving the district.”

“Dr. Rossi will be a strong addition to our management team,” Superintendent Dr. Ben Drati said. “We welcome her to SMMUSD.”