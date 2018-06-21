Lego in the Courtyard

The South Courtyard of Brentwood Country Mart was host to a Father’s Day event that included craft activities and edibles for fathers and their kids, Saturday, June 16. The morning was brimming with the important things in life: Lego and Father’s Day card making stations, as well as yummy brunch items with coffee, tea and French toast. The event was organized by Katie Bassak; she arranges community outreach events throughout the year.

“We wanted to do something special for dads,” Bassak told Brentwood News. The Brentwood Country Mart courtyards are host to a variety of events, including; Easter and Mother’s Day events in the spring; and a Santa Claus meet and greet in the winter.

While families enjoyed coffee and tea from Caffe Luxxe, several dads gathered around the Lego tables curated by Play-Well, an organization that uses Lego as a medium to teach engineering. Josh Weiner took part in the event with his 5-year-old son Noah.

“I like to build ships,” Noah explained. “He likes Lego!” added Josh, “[when building] we get to spend time together.” Josh had just returned from a trip to Asia to be with his son in time for Father’s Day.

Migrating between card making and Lego building were father and son, Steve and Jasper.

“I was mailing a letter this morning and I saw the poster on the wall and I know he love Lego; we go to the Santa Monica Library events all the time for Lego,” Steve said.

During the event Jasper navigated a motorized Lego vehicle across a multicolored Lego bridge that connected two of the three Lego tables.

For many of the excited kids and their parents, the cards, Lego and brunch were a welcome surprise to the day.

For more information and for upcoming events such an outdoor summer movie series, visit: www.brentwoodcountrymart.com.