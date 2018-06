Designer Patrick DiLascia, the brain behind the T-shirt and men’s basics brand “Patrick,” just brought his business to Westfield Century City. A new Patrick pop-up located near AMC is set to run until July, offering shoppers that certified ‘Patrick’ twist on basic tees and tanks. With graphic tees boasting fun summer slogans like “Extra,” “Carbs,” and L.A. All Day,” the brand is sure to make a statement during its month-long tenure at Westfield.

ADVERTISEMENT