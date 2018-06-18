Brentwood-Based Owner of L.A. Times Names New Executive Editor

Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, the Brentwood-based biotech titan who closed on the purchase of the Los Angeles Times last week, has hired a new Executive Editor to steer the Times through its newest phase of operation. Journalist Norman Pearlstine, who previously worked for outlets like Time, Bloomberg, and Forbes, will serve as Executive Editor, a shift from his earlier position as advisor to Soon-Shiong.

“Not only does he have amazing experience with the full knowledge of how a newsroom runs — but he’s amazingly modern and forward-looking,” Soon-Shiong told the Los Angeles Times. “There’s no agenda, other than to make this the best journalistic institution. We’re lucky to be able to capture him.”