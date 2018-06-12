Malibu Scores an A+ From Heal the Bay

Just in time for graduation season, Malibu’s clean beaches made the “Honor Role” on Heal the Bay’s 28th Annual Beach Report Card, reflecting the City and the community’s dedication to environmental protection.

“The City of Malibu has 21 miles of scenic California coastline, and we do everything possible to keep our world-famous beaches clean, healthy and safe for our community and visitors to enjoy,” said Mayor Rick Mullen. “From our water quality monitoring and stormwater treatment programs to our bans on single-use straws, utensils, bags, and polystyrene foam, we are proud to be strong guardians of our marine environment.”

A record 37 beaches in California had perfect scores, four of which are located in Malibu: El Matador State Beach, Escondido State Beach, Dan Blocker County Beach and Las Tunas County Beach.

Every year, the Beach Report Card assigns A-to-F water-quality grades to more than 400 beaches statewide based on levels of harmful bacteria and pollution. Grades are based on routine beach water quality sampling conducted by county and local agencies, sanitation departments, and dischargers. Water samples are analyzed for three fecal indicator bacteria (FIB) that indicate pollution from numerous sources, including human and animal waste.

To receive a perfect score and earn a space on the “Honor Role,” a beach must be monitored weekly and receive only A-plus grades during all seasons and weather conditions throughout the year.

Heal the Bay is an environmental non-profit dedicated to making the coastal waters and watersheds of Greater Los Angeles safe, healthy and clean through science, education, community action and advocacy.

To see the complete Beach Report Card, visit https://healthebay.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/BRC_2017-18_LowRes_6-7-18.pdf.