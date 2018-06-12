Healthy Spot to Open at Westfield Century City

Healthy Spot, the health-forward pet care chain, is set to open a new location at Westfield Century City on June 16.

“We are thrilled to be opening a location at the iconic Westfield Century City, a retail destination that invests in building community and shared experiences,” said Co-Founder Andrew Kim in a statement. “One of our company core values is supporting the community, so it is exciting to align with the Westfield customer and create meaningful experiences for our new Century City family.”

The Grand Opening Party will start with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 12 P.M. with the Century City Chamber of Commerce. Event guests and their pup can partake of:

Complimentary giveaways

Gift bags for the first 100 customers

Pawdicures

Dog-friendly tattoos and more!

ADVERTISEMENT

To RSVP to the Grand Opening Party, head to HSCenturyCity.Eventbrite.com.