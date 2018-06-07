Santa Monica Votes

Santa Monicans were busy voting in the California Primaries and District Contests, Tuesday, June 5, with polling location staff at St. Anne’s telling The Mirror that a steady stream of residents filtered in throughout the day.

Early and late hours were the busiest of times, with locals arriving via Bird scooters, bikes, cars and on foot, staff said.

“I jumped on a Bird from work and headed over,” explained voter Su Yang. “I actually prepared all of my choices on my ballot at home, so the entire process was simple.”

Dave Rogers said that he walked over and was still deciding on how to vote and would take his time voting at the St Anne’s location.

“I read up on the candidates, but I am still not sure on all of the choices!” Rogers said.

For results head to: vote.sos.ca.gov