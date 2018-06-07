MedMen: The New Pot Stop on Abbot Kinney

By MELANIE CAMP| Brown paper held up with blue painter’s tape currently covers the windows at 1310 Abbot Kinney Blvd., hiding the interior of what will become the latest MedMen Dispensary.

A couple of doors down from Roosterfish, on Saturday, June 9, the new MedMen store will be the company’s 13th dispensary. From California to Nevada and on New York’s Fifth Avenue, MedMen has spread nationwide. The Abbot Kinney store will be the company’s second Venice dispensary. The first MedMen opened at 410 Lincoln Blvd., on January 19 this year.

In a historic move, U.S. Congressman Ted Lieu, will officiate a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m. this coming Saturday opening MedMen on Abbot Kinney for retail customers. This will be the first time an active U.S. congressman is featured in the grand opening of a marijuana dispensary.

MedMen is one of the nation’s largest financial supporters of progressive marijuana laws. In a media release, Briana Chester of MedMen wrote that Congressman Lieu’s planned attendance “underscores how mainstream marijuana has become, and how California is leading the way.”

The Cannabis is the fastest growing industry in the world with annual sales in the U.S. expected to reach $75-billion by 2030. MedMen Abbot Kinney will showcase the brand’s futuristic décor including iPad menus and custom-built bud cases.