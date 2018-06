Actor Jim Belushi just dropped a hefty $8.5 million off the asking price for his Brentwood home. The 2010 Michael Smith-designed home can now be purchased for $30 million. Buyers in the market for an “Italian countryside” aesthetic can enjoy the 6-bedroom, 9-bathroom home replete with a motor court, pool house, and 11,821 square foot sprawl.

