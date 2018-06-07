Century City Plays Host to the Most Decadent Sundae Ever

Less than two months ago, healthy ice cream company Halo Top opened its second brick and mortar location in L.A. The prized location? None other than Westfield Century City. After offering early visitors an array of creative galaxy-inspired sundaes worthy of the ‘gram, Century City’s Halo Top location has decided to take things a step further by means of a collaboration with bespoke L.A. gummy bear shop Sugarfina. The cult candy store has offered its seasonal rosé-infused gummy bears as the perfect topping to an in-store sundae offering in honor of National Rosé Day.

That’s not all: Visitors will also get a gold-sprayed waffle cone and a 24K Gold Rosé Rock Candy Swizzle Stick with each treat. So what are you waiting for? Be decadent!