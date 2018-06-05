Century City Law Firm Increases Associate Pay

The firm of Milbank Tweed Hadley & McCloy recently announced their plans to hike up the pay of all starting associates by $10,000 a year. The New York-based firm holds an L.A. office with over 60 employees based in Century City. In addition to the pay rise for beginning associates, veterans will also be rewarded with more pay in accordance with their skill level. According to the L.A. Business Journal: “Associates with more than four years of experience at the firm will get $15,000 more per annum. For example, a fourth-year associate will now earn $250,000 instead of $235,000.”

This move is, according to Milbank managing partner Mark Scarsi, the first of its kind to be implemented on a global scale.

