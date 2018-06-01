Sold! Former Brentwood Home of Glinda the Good Witch is Off the Market

The Brentwood home of Broadway star Billie Burke, which went on the market in early April, has sold for $3.511 million, according to the Los Angeles Times. The classic two-story mansion, which has stayed in the Burke family for decades, ended up selling for more than $500,000 over the asking price.

Billie Burke, who passed away in 1970, is best known for her iconic role in 1939’s “The Wizard of Oz” as Glinda the Good Witch. She was also a prolific stage actress from the early 1900s onward, leading to a distinguished career in silent film and early talkies. She married the famous showman Florenz Ziegfeld in 1914, and starred in the films “Dinner at Eight,” (1932) “A Bill of Divorcement,” (1932) and “Topper” (1937.)