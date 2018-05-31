Brentwood Merchants Support Wildwoods

Brentwood resident Gail Killefer is on the board of Wildwoods Foundation, an organization that provides conservation education to K-12 students in a 500-square block area of Los Angeles that has no parks.

Wildwoods, a non-profit located slightly northwest of the USC campus, organizes trips to the beach, trips to the woods and in-class training in topics like water conservation.

Many of the students who participate in these programs had, up until the time of their participation, never been outside their section of the city. Stated slightly differently, some had never seen the ocean or been in the mountains.

Killefer knocks on doors every year asking local merchants to kick in items for a silent auction Wildwoods conducts each year.

This year, Brentwood’s Coral Tree Cafe, Baltaire, The Luxe Sunset Hotel and The Massage Place all donated items.

Several Santa Monica-based businesses also contributed: The Gourmandise School (cooking classes held at the top of Santa Monica Place); The Curious Palate, a restaurant and craft beer place, also in Santa Monica Place and Arc Light Cinema, right across from The Curious Palate.

Avital Tours (food tours in Venice Beach and Downtown), also from Santa Monica, participated as well. The annual fundraiser was held May 19.