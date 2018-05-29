Bay Area Favorite Smitten Ice Cream Comes to Westfield

By
Henry Giardina
-

Smitten Ice Cream, a company hailing from the Bay Area that uses liquid nitrogen in its churning process, has opened a branch at Westfield Century City. Boasting lightning-speed churned ice cream and froyo offerings, Smitten is also famous for its signature flavors such as Tcho chocolate and chocolate chip cookie dough in brown sugar. Customers can also order fresh-churned ice cream in Jasmine and Earl Grey Tea flavors. If you’re in the mood for a caffeine-infused treat, head to Westfield Century City for a taste.

