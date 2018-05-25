Hugging Brentwood’s Coral Trees

By NANCY FREEDMAN| The San Vicente Coral Trees, which are a designated Los Angeles Cultural Monument, must be trimmed at this time every year due to their fragile nature. A campaign to raise money for an annual $30,000 trimming is currently taking place.

Co-Chairs Mary Ann Lewis and Jim Thomas have been devoted for decades in this endeavor. The City provides no service, so it is up to our good community to raise the funds.

A Coral Tree Endowment Fund is also being built with hopes that in time, there will be sufficient money to self-sustain the trees. As some trees fall, new ones are planted which provides a canopy that is consistent with various ages of the trees.

ADVERTISEMENT

Please consider a tax-deductible contribution which can be easily made in two ways:

PayPal www.brentwoodcommunitycouncil.org

Check Brentwood Coral Tree Endowment Fund (BCTEF)

149 S. Barrington Ave #194

Los Angeles, CA 90049

Donation envelopes are also available at Coral Tree Café on San Vicente.

The campaign is conducted by Brentwood 90049, a 501(c)3 non profit. Tax ID 95-4659261 (Contributions over $250 will receive a letter for tax purposes)

Thanking you ahead for your donation….hug the Coral Trees and keep them beautiful.