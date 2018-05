With allegations of sexual assault starting to gain ground, chef Mario Batali’s upscale restaurant chains Eataly and B&B have formally severed ties. On Monday, Eataly put out a statement saying that the company would “compel the divestiture” of Batali’s “small, minority interest in Eataly USA,” following B&B’s swift cutoff.

What does this mean for Eataly Century City? Not much– just that you can now enjoy a less controversial eating experience at the Westfield rooftop restaurant.