Westfield Century City to Host Shark Week x vineyard vines Event

This June, Martha’s Vineyard clothing company vineyard vines will pair with the Discovery Channel for special Shark Week programming. The good news? You don’t have to be on the Vineyard to enjoy the collab. It’s coming to Century City on June 12, courtesy of a special event hosted at the Westfield vineyard vines store.

“Discovery Consumer Products is thrilled to be partnering with vineyard vines in celebration of Shark Week’s 30th Anniversary,” said Leigh Anne Brodsky, Executive Vice President, Discovery Global Enterprises, Discovery, Inc. in a statement. “vineyard vines apparel and accessories are a summer staple in the U.S. and make a wonderful addition to Shark Week’s merchandising program. Together, we can give Shark Week superfans the opportunity to support ocean conservation while celebrating this amazing week.”

Per the press release: “vineyard vines will be hosting an in-store event at their Westfield Century City location (10250 California State Route 2, Los Angeles, CA 90067) on Tuesday, June 12th from 6-8pm. Guests will receive 10% off their purchase, while vineyard vines will give 10% back to Oceana. For more information on the event please contact the store at (213) 330-0233. To view the complete vineyard vines + Shark Week collection visit www.vineyardvines.com.”