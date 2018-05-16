Soup Dumpling Cafe to Replace Brentwood’s ‘The Big Catch’

With Brentwood cafes closing left and right to make way for new, trendier fare, it’s no surprise to learn that the local Chinese restaurant chain Northern Cafe will be taking the space of the recently closed “The Big Catch” in Brentwood. Located at 12009 Wilshire Blvd., Northern Cafe serves an array of soup dumplings and other traditional dishes, and is already open for business.

According to Eater LA, the Brentwood location “marks the third outlet for the San Gabriel Valley-based Chinese restaurant. Their first foray to the greater LA Westside came in Westwood, with UCLA’s large Chinese-American student population acting as an early backbone for the company while it found its footing in a new community.”