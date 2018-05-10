This Weekend, Help the Planet By Trading in E-Waste

Ever wondered what to do with your old computer or phone? Throwing it out isn’t just wasteful, it could open you up to data theft. Luckily, there’s another way: This weekend, you can head to Mar Vista to turn in your old electronics for free.

Per the event page: “Your personal or company’s e-waste may not actually be waste! We repurpose your old tech to give back out to communities in need. No need to worry about your data; we uphold the highest corporate and medical (HIPPA) standard to ensure your safety. It’s free to you and free for the families you will help by minimizing the digital divide in Los Angeles. Join us Saturday at the end of Digital Inclusion Week! Share with your friends and colleagues!

Thanks to partners and supporters: Mar Vista Branch – Los Angeles Public Library Santa Monica Mid City Neighbors.”

For more details and a full list of accepted materials, check here.