Happy Returns Opens “Return Bar” at Westfield Century City

Have you ever dreamed of making an incredibly easy return? No wait times, no trips to the post office, no checking your account to see when the refund hits? Amazon has got a head start on most companies in this area by hooking up with businesses to create fast and easy return desks. However, the national “Return Bar” chain Happy Returns is set to give even Amazon a run for its money.

The company began as a startup running out of Santa Monica and has now opened 100 locations nationwide. The latest location? A return bar at Westfield Century City.

“We are excited to build on our longstanding relationship with Happy Returns to bring this valuable service to Century City,” said Jeff Adams, vice president of customer service at Westfield, noting that return bars: “make our guests’ physical and digital shopping experiences seamless, frictionless and hassle-free.”