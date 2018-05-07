WeHo Hosts 12th Annual Women’s Conference

On May 6, WeHoans came together to network, sit in on leadership panels, and learn out to refine your brand all in the same place.

The 12th annual West Hollywood Women’s Leadership Conference is slated to take place the first Sunday in May, from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M. Past years have included a diverse range of industry leaders like Geena Davis, Sandra Fluke, and Mallika Chopra taking the podium. The conference also featured workshops to help women in business, finance, and politics fine-tune their business strategy and build their profile.