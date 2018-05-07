Red Nose Day Rally Raises the Roof

Santa Monica’s Grant Elementary School rolled out the red carpet for Red Nose Day Wednesday, kicking off the school’s third year of fundraising with a high-energy rally featuring special guest, actress Skai Jackson. Students and teachers alike dressed in red and wore the campaign’s iconic Red Noses for the festive event, all in an effort to raise money and awareness to help children in need.

Jackson, star of Disney Channel’s “Jessie” and “Bunk’d,” joined the lively celebration, along with Janet Scardino, the CEO of Comic Relief, the non-profit organization behind Red Nose Day.

“It was so fun to be with the students at Grant Elementary and talk with them about the great fundraising they are doing for Red Nose Day and how those funds really help children in need,” said Jackson. “The kids were excited knowing how they can make a difference just by buying a Red Nose or donating one dollar because every dollar really counts. We can make such a big impact when we all work together.”

The Red Nose Day Rally kicked off with a short video showing the students how Red Nose Day funds help keep children safe, healthy and educated both in America and abroad. Then the students and Jackson talked about why Red Nose Day’s mission to end child poverty is important, and how children can help make a difference, including by purchasing a Red Nose for $1 from Walgreens, the exclusive retailer of the campaign’s iconic Red Noses. Jackson led the students in a fun joke-athon, with children being selected to come on stage and share their favorite jokes with the crowd of over 300 students in grades 3-5. Younger students at the school also participated, holding up handmade signs to greet Jackson and welcome her to the school.

The fun Red Nose Day rally finished with the school announcing this year’s fundraising goal of $2,000 to help children in need. Additional fundraising activities, including an upcoming bake sale, are being planned to help raise funds for Red Nose Day on May 24.

“The Red Nose Day Rally was a great kick off to Grant Elementary School’s third straight year of fundraising for Red Nose Day,” said 5th grade teacher and Student Faculty Advisor, Tracy Kooy. “It provides a valuable opportunity to teach students about these important issues while empowering them to help make a difference in the lives of children who need our help the most.”

For more information about how to get involved visit the Red Nose Day website at rednoseday.org.