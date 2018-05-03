Conservancy Awards: Preserving Santa Monica

In Santa Monica’s current climate of development and vertical expansion, preservation of the city’s more historic structures is alive and well. Santa Monica Conservancy announced their annual award winners this week with several standout buildings taking home the prize.

“To us they’re a way of both rewarding and recognizing people who we consider are doing the right thing,” Conservancy President Carol Lemlein told The Mirror.

“This year’s winners represented a wide variety of projects reflecting stewardship, restoration, rehabilitation, and adaptive reuse in both commercial and residential properties,” Lemlein explained.

President’s Award

The Bradbury Residence: The preservation was spearheaded by owners Carol and Earl Fisher with a skilled multi-disciplinary team over the course of 20 years. This adobe Spanish Colonial Revival house was built by renowned architect John Byers in 1923.

Rehabilitation Award

19 Seaview Terrace: One of the last intact homes in this historic neighborhood was saved and rehabilitated by owners Tom and Peggy Neary with architect Summer Vaughn and contractor Mark Drexler. The exteriors of this Modern Bungalow residence were rehabilitated with minimal impact and the historic wood siding was recreated and window configurations kept intact.

Rehabilitation Award

Saint John’s Health Center, Pacific Neuroscience Institute: Originally known as the Santa Monica Doctor’s Building, this Streamline Moderne commercial office building was originally constructed in 1952 as doctors’ offices.

Volunteer Service Award

Lorraine Sanchez: Preservation Resource Center docent and master gardener Lorraine Sanchez was honored for her ongoing dedication to the care of the Center’s garden as a beautiful, water-wise and insect-friendly environment, enhancing the Shotgun House it surrounds while promoting the benefits of native plants.

For more information on the Conservancy head to: www.smconservancy.org.