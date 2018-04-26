29-Story Westwood Condo Revived

A plan that had been put on hold for almost a decade has been revitalized, after Indivest rebooted its decision to build a condominium tower in Westwood.

The 29-story condo was designed to resemble New York’s Flatiron Building and will be located above a former video store at 10955 Wilshire Blvd (on the corner of Wilshire Boulevard and Gayley Avenue). The building will house 144 residential units, whose permits were approved in 2012. Indivest has until 2023 until those permits expire.

Named The Wilshire Gayley, according to the project’s website, the building “is designed to reflect the shape of its site with a dramatic narrow façade along Wilshire, creating a focal point and entry for a premier retail establishment. The lower levels will accommodate shops, a restaurant, a coffee shop, pool, fitness center, and meeting rooms. Cars will be valeted in a four-level subterranean garage.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The project will also include sustainable features with the goal of achieving a LEED Silver rating from the United States Green Building Council.

When originally proposed, the company was provided two options for the property: either the condos or a 250-room hotel. It appears the hotel room idea has now been officially scrapped.