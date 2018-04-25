Kim Kardashian West to Headline BoF West in June

One month before L.A. BeautyCon, the west coast’s first ever Business of Fashion conference is set to take place in Century City’s Westfield Mall.

With frontliners and keynote speakers like Kim Kardashian West set to make an appearance, the Westfield Century City atrium is bound to fill up with adoring fans as well as fashion professionals during the summit on June 18. Per the Business of Fashion website:

“BoF West is the latest in our global portfolio of annual events which includes the BoF 500 Gala in New York, VOICES in Oxfordshire, UK, and the BoF China Summit in Shanghai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Held in the atrium of the recently reimagined Westfield Century City Mall, BoF West will bring together the BoF community with inspirational keynote speakers — including Kim Kardashian West, one of the cover stars of our latest special print edition — to discuss the intersection of creativity, business and technology.”