At Beverly Hills Gala, Thirst Project Raises $250,000

Here in L.A., clean, drinkable water is something we take for granted even during droughts. In developing countries around the world, it’s much more complicated.

Every year, the Thirst Gala his Los Angeles to raise funds to supply young people around the world with clean water sources. This year’s gala, which took place this past Saturday at the Beverly Hilton, raised a record-breaking $250,000 in one night.

Per the press release:

“The evening was celebrated and hosted by Michelle Monaghan with celebrity presenters and special guests including Dacre Montgomery and Kenny Ortega, as well as President of Paramount Pictures Co-Charing the Gala, Wyck Godfrey to name a few. New this year to the gala was a built out IRL experience which included a well and live walk-through journey a young boy would take to find water in his country, portraying the devastating consequences when the boy could not find clean water.

Over 663 Million people on the planet do not have access to safe, clean water. Thirst Project is the world’s largest YOUTH water organization. We travel across the United States speaking at middle, high school and college campuses to educate students about the global water crisis and challenge them to fundraise to build freshwater wells in developing nations and impoverished communities. We guarantee that 100% of all public donations go directly towards our well projects. In just nine years, Thirst Project has activated more than 500,000 students on 500 campuses across the United States who have raised $8.8 million, which has given more than 334,000 people in 13 countries safe, clean water through wells they have built. $25 is all it takes to give one person clean water for LIFE.”