Hadari Oshri, CEO of Xehar, a clothing line for plus-size women, recently gave a presentation on her company to potential investors at The Luxe Hotel in Brentwood.

Xehar uses a hashtag to market its goods: #AConfidentYou.

To see the clothing line, visit Xehar.com.

The presentation was organized by Alan Stone of WallStreetResearch.org and AlanStone.com.