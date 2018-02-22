Home Prices and Addresses from January Westside Home Sales

Bel Air – Holmby Hills Single Family Homes
January Sales – REVISED 02/02/2018
In Bel Air a total of 7 single family homes were sold. In comparison to January 2017 data, there was a 36.36% decrease in sales. The median price for single family homes was $10,025,000, which was up 526.56% from last year. The average price for single family homes was up, by a total of 99.59%, with the average price being $9,349,286.
2750 N Beverly Glen Boulevard $ 1,700,000
10122 Baywood Court $ 2,220,000
1160 Casiano Road $ 4,720,000
1381 Moraga Drive $10,025,000
425 Parkwood Drive $12,000,000
1262 Moraga Drive $12,280,000
10690 Somma Way $22,500,000
Brentwood Single Family Homes
January Sales
2018 vs 2017
In Brentwood a total of 19 single family homes were sold. In comparison to January 2017 data, there was a 11.76% increase in sales. The median price for single family homes was $3,546,000, which was up 14.39% from last year. The average price for single family homes was down, by a total of 1.47%, with the average price being $4,373,211.
13019 Sky Valley Road $ 1,535,000
3443 Mandeville Canyon Road $ 1,550,000
12303 Ridge Circle $ 1,700,000
13322 W Sunset Boulevard $ 2,005,000
11368 Homedale Street $ 2,147,000
12243 Falkirk Lane $ 2,450,000
1109 Wellesley Avenue $ 2,546,500
2100 Westridge Road $ 2,583,500
527 S Westgate Avenue $ 2,790,000
1969 Mandeville Canyon Road $ 3,546,000
343 S Westgate Avenue $ 5,110,000
2322 Cheryl Place $ 5,250,000
611 Moreno Avenue $ 5,650,000
521 N Robinwood Drive $ 6,185,000
405 S Saltair Avenue $ 6,325,000
251 S Medio Drive $ 6,550,000
270 S Canyon View Drive $ 7,100,000
499 Halvern Drive $ 8,118,000
175 N Tigertail Road $ 9,950,000
Santa Monica Single Family Homes
January Sales
2018 vs 2017
In Santa Monica a total of 10 single family homes were sold. In comparison to January 2017 data, there was a 54.55% decrease in sales. The median price for single family homes was $2,876,250, which was up 3.18% from last year. The average price for single family homes was up, by a total of 7.56%, with the average price being $3,270,350.
2254 26th Street $ 1,700,000
2530 Pearl Street $ 1,890,000
1743 Robson Avenue $ 2,000,000
2111 Pearl Street $ 2,111,000
1136 Franklin Street $ 2,667,000
3104 7th Street $ 3,085.500
534 21st Street $ 3,800,000
337 26th Street $ 4,800,000
12 Latimer Road $ 5,150,000
734 25th Street $ 5,500,000
Beverly Hills Single Family Homes
January Sales
2018 vs 2017
In Beverly Hills a total of 12 single family homes were sold, down by 14.29% from the previous year’s January sales. The median price for single family homes was $6,923,000, which was up 19.96% from last year. The average price for single family homes was down, by a total of 24.58%, with the average price being $6,146,092 .
143 S Clark Drive $ 2,400,000
313 N Elm Drive $ 3,295,000
489 Hillgreen Drive $ 3,500,000
507 N Oakhurst Drive $ 4,100,000
503 N Palm Drive $ 6,170,000
570 Chalette Drive $ 6,796,000
1121 Tower Drive $ 7,050,000
628 N Sierra Drive $ 7,652,100
1129 Miradero Road $ 7,750,000
808 N Hillcrest Road $ 8,250,000
915 N Beverly Drive $ 8,255,000
1575 Carla Ridge $ 8,535,000
BHPO Single Family Homes
January Sales
201 vs 2017
In BHPO a total of 11 single family homes were sold. In comparison to January 2017 data, there was a 22.22% increase in sales. The median price for single family homes was $2,195,000, which was down 29.76% from last year. The average price for single family homes was down by a total of 30.36%, with the average price being $2,336,091.
9699 Yoakum Drive $ 900,000
1450 Benedict Canyon Drive $ 1,225,000
1550 Benedict Canyon Drive $ 1,230,000
2261 Bowmont Drive $ 1,895,000
9495 Gloaming Drive $ 1,900,000
2327 Gloaming Way $ 2,195,000
9563 Gloaming Drive $ 2,407,000
9607 Wendover Drive $ 2,575,000
2870 Benedict Canyon Drive $ 2,775,000
1335 Tower Grove Drive $ 3,265,000
9305 Hazen Drive $ 5,330,000
Pacific Palisades Single Family Homes
January Sales
2017 vs 2018 – REVISED 02/02/2018
In the Pacific Palisades a total of 17 single family homes were sold. In comparison to January 2017 data, there was a 37.04% decrease in sales. The median price for single family homes was $3,500,000, which was down 13.26% from last year. The average price for single family homes was up, by a total of 16.61%, with the average price being $4,563,882.
16926 Dulce Ynez Lane $ 2,100,000
619 Baylor Street $ 2,265,000
3817 Surfwood Road $ 2,455,000
768 Enchanted Way $ 2,500,000
1362 Marinette Road $ 2,680,00
764 Wildomar $ 2,766,000
14715 Bestor Boulevard $ 2,920,000
934 Las Lomas Avenue $ 3,175,000
640&650 N Marquette Street $ 3,500,000
1200 Lachman Lane $ 3,950,000
234 Vance Street $ 4,250,000
16715 Monte Alto Place $ 4,725,000
1577 Calle Del Estribo $ 5,200,000
601 Toyopa Drive $ 5,400,000
1027 Corsica Drive $ 9,000,000
1636 San Onofre Drive $ 9,000,000
924 Corsica Drive $11,700,000
West Hollywood Vicinity Single Family Homes
January Sales
2018 vs 2017
In the West Hollywood vicinity a total of 12 single family homes were sold. In comparison to January 2017 data, there was a 9.09 increase. The median price for single family homes was $1,961,250 which was up 3.22% from last year. The average price for single family homes was up, by a total of 17.43%, with the average price being $2,257,292.
1124 Larrabee Street $ 1,300,000
327 N Edinburgh Avenue $ 1,600,000
341 N Edinburgh Avenue $ 1,650,000
1327 N Fuller Avenue $ 1,730,000
524 Norwich Drive $ 1,800,000
751 N Fuller Street $ 1,872,500
903 N Vista Street $ 2,050,000
619 N La Jolla Avenue $ 2,195,000
367 N Edinburgh Avenue $ 2,275,000
1003 N Orlando Avenue $ 3,015,000
716 N Martel Avenue $ 3,700,000
740 N Curson Avenue $ 3,900,000
Venice Single Family Homes
January Sales
2018 vs 2017
In Venice a total of 13 single family homes were sold. In comparison to January 2017 data, there was a 30.00% increase in sales. The median price for single family homes was $2,050,000, which was down 35.58% from last year. Additionally, the average price for single family homes was up by a total of 35.03%, with an average price of $2,200,077.
905 Lucille Avenue $ 1,265,000
827 Appleby Street $ 1,333,000
830 Appleby Street $ 1,355,000
1042 Superba Avenue $ 1,578,000
860 Marco Place $ 1,750,000
21 Anchorage Street $ 2,000,000
944 Rose Avenue $ 2,050,000
3954 Glencoe Avenue $ 2,060,000
665 Vernon Avenue $ 2,185,000
610 San Juan Avenue $ 2,300,000
1121 Nowita Place $ 2,950,000
308 Grand Boulevard $ 3,175,000
734 Palms Boulevard $ 4,600,000
Westwood Single Family Homes
January Sales
2018 vs 2017
In Westwood a total of 15 single family homes were sold. In comparison to January 2017 data, there was no change sales. The median price for single family homes was $2,235,500, which was up 13.19% from last year. The average price for single family homes was down, by a total of 20.43%, with the average price being $2,551,833.
2149 Kelton Avenue $ 875,000
2028 Holmby Avenue $1,399,000
1513 Pandora Avenue $1,717,500
10956 Tennessee Avenue $1,755,000
1507 Kelton Avenue $1,842,000
1616 Pandora Avenue $1,915,000
1737 Warnall Avenue $2,185,000
11227 Cashmere Street $2,235,500
10388 Ilona Avenue $2,247,500
10530 Ohio Avenue $2,275,000
10562 Ohio Avenue $3,240,000
730 Thayer Avenue $3,250,000
201 Denslow Avenue $4,079,000
745 Holmby Avenue $4,411,000
10450 Wilkins Avenue $4,851,000
The above figures were derived from properties listed in the Multiple Listing System as well as those that were not listed in the MLS. All figures were verified by Public Record. All data compiled by Murray Weisberg.
