Home Prices and Addresses from January Westside Home Sales

Bel Air – Holmby Hills Single Family Homes

January Sales – REVISED 02/02/2018

In Bel Air a total of 7 single family homes were sold. In comparison to January 2017 data, there was a 36.36% decrease in sales. The median price for single family homes was $10,025,000, which was up 526.56% from last year. The average price for single family homes was up, by a total of 99.59%, with the average price being $9,349,286.

2750 N Beverly Glen Boulevard $ 1,700,000

10122 Baywood Court $ 2,220,000

1160 Casiano Road $ 4,720,000

1381 Moraga Drive $10,025,000

425 Parkwood Drive $12,000,000

1262 Moraga Drive $12,280,000

10690 Somma Way $22,500,000

Brentwood Single Family Homes

January Sales

2018 vs 2017

In Brentwood a total of 19 single family homes were sold. In comparison to January 2017 data, there was a 11.76% increase in sales. The median price for single family homes was $3,546,000, which was up 14.39% from last year. The average price for single family homes was down, by a total of 1.47%, with the average price being $4,373,211.

13019 Sky Valley Road $ 1,535,000

3443 Mandeville Canyon Road $ 1,550,000

12303 Ridge Circle $ 1,700,000

13322 W Sunset Boulevard $ 2,005,000

11368 Homedale Street $ 2,147,000

12243 Falkirk Lane $ 2,450,000

1109 Wellesley Avenue $ 2,546,500

2100 Westridge Road $ 2,583,500

527 S Westgate Avenue $ 2,790,000

1969 Mandeville Canyon Road $ 3,546,000

343 S Westgate Avenue $ 5,110,000

2322 Cheryl Place $ 5,250,000

611 Moreno Avenue $ 5,650,000

521 N Robinwood Drive $ 6,185,000

405 S Saltair Avenue $ 6,325,000

251 S Medio Drive $ 6,550,000

270 S Canyon View Drive $ 7,100,000

499 Halvern Drive $ 8,118,000

175 N Tigertail Road $ 9,950,000

Santa Monica Single Family Homes

January Sales

2018 vs 2017

In Santa Monica a total of 10 single family homes were sold. In comparison to January 2017 data, there was a 54.55% decrease in sales. The median price for single family homes was $2,876,250, which was up 3.18% from last year. The average price for single family homes was up, by a total of 7.56%, with the average price being $3,270,350.

2254 26th Street $ 1,700,000

2530 Pearl Street $ 1,890,000

1743 Robson Avenue $ 2,000,000

2111 Pearl Street $ 2,111,000

1136 Franklin Street $ 2,667,000

3104 7th Street $ 3,085.500

534 21st Street $ 3,800,000

337 26th Street $ 4,800,000

12 Latimer Road $ 5,150,000

734 25th Street $ 5,500,000

Beverly Hills Single Family Homes

January Sales

2018 vs 2017

In Beverly Hills a total of 12 single family homes were sold, down by 14.29% from the previous year’s January sales. The median price for single family homes was $6,923,000, which was up 19.96% from last year. The average price for single family homes was down, by a total of 24.58%, with the average price being $6,146,092 .

143 S Clark Drive $ 2,400,000

313 N Elm Drive $ 3,295,000

489 Hillgreen Drive $ 3,500,000

507 N Oakhurst Drive $ 4,100,000

503 N Palm Drive $ 6,170,000

570 Chalette Drive $ 6,796,000

1121 Tower Drive $ 7,050,000

628 N Sierra Drive $ 7,652,100

1129 Miradero Road $ 7,750,000

808 N Hillcrest Road $ 8,250,000

915 N Beverly Drive $ 8,255,000

1575 Carla Ridge $ 8,535,000

BHPO Single Family Homes

January Sales

201 vs 2017

In BHPO a total of 11 single family homes were sold. In comparison to January 2017 data, there was a 22.22% increase in sales. The median price for single family homes was $2,195,000, which was down 29.76% from last year. The average price for single family homes was down by a total of 30.36%, with the average price being $2,336,091.

9699 Yoakum Drive $ 900,000

1450 Benedict Canyon Drive $ 1,225,000

1550 Benedict Canyon Drive $ 1,230,000

2261 Bowmont Drive $ 1,895,000

9495 Gloaming Drive $ 1,900,000

2327 Gloaming Way $ 2,195,000

9563 Gloaming Drive $ 2,407,000

9607 Wendover Drive $ 2,575,000

2870 Benedict Canyon Drive $ 2,775,000

1335 Tower Grove Drive $ 3,265,000

9305 Hazen Drive $ 5,330,000

Pacific Palisades Single Family Homes

January Sales

2017 vs 2018 – REVISED 02/02/2018

In the Pacific Palisades a total of 17 single family homes were sold. In comparison to January 2017 data, there was a 37.04% decrease in sales. The median price for single family homes was $3,500,000, which was down 13.26% from last year. The average price for single family homes was up, by a total of 16.61%, with the average price being $4,563,882.

16926 Dulce Ynez Lane $ 2,100,000

619 Baylor Street $ 2,265,000

3817 Surfwood Road $ 2,455,000

768 Enchanted Way $ 2,500,000

1362 Marinette Road $ 2,680,00

764 Wildomar $ 2,766,000

14715 Bestor Boulevard $ 2,920,000

934 Las Lomas Avenue $ 3,175,000

640&650 N Marquette Street $ 3,500,000

1200 Lachman Lane $ 3,950,000

234 Vance Street $ 4,250,000

16715 Monte Alto Place $ 4,725,000

1577 Calle Del Estribo $ 5,200,000

601 Toyopa Drive $ 5,400,000

1027 Corsica Drive $ 9,000,000

1636 San Onofre Drive $ 9,000,000

924 Corsica Drive $11,700,000

West Hollywood Vicinity Single Family Homes

January Sales

2018 vs 2017

In the West Hollywood vicinity a total of 12 single family homes were sold. In comparison to January 2017 data, there was a 9.09 increase. The median price for single family homes was $1,961,250 which was up 3.22% from last year. The average price for single family homes was up, by a total of 17.43%, with the average price being $2,257,292.

1124 Larrabee Street $ 1,300,000

327 N Edinburgh Avenue $ 1,600,000

341 N Edinburgh Avenue $ 1,650,000

1327 N Fuller Avenue $ 1,730,000

524 Norwich Drive $ 1,800,000

751 N Fuller Street $ 1,872,500

903 N Vista Street $ 2,050,000

619 N La Jolla Avenue $ 2,195,000

367 N Edinburgh Avenue $ 2,275,000

1003 N Orlando Avenue $ 3,015,000

716 N Martel Avenue $ 3,700,000

740 N Curson Avenue $ 3,900,000

Venice Single Family Homes

January Sales

2018 vs 2017

In Venice a total of 13 single family homes were sold. In comparison to January 2017 data, there was a 30.00% increase in sales. The median price for single family homes was $2,050,000, which was down 35.58% from last year. Additionally, the average price for single family homes was up by a total of 35.03%, with an average price of $2,200,077.

905 Lucille Avenue $ 1,265,000

827 Appleby Street $ 1,333,000

830 Appleby Street $ 1,355,000

1042 Superba Avenue $ 1,578,000

860 Marco Place $ 1,750,000

21 Anchorage Street $ 2,000,000

944 Rose Avenue $ 2,050,000

3954 Glencoe Avenue $ 2,060,000

665 Vernon Avenue $ 2,185,000

610 San Juan Avenue $ 2,300,000

1121 Nowita Place $ 2,950,000

308 Grand Boulevard $ 3,175,000

734 Palms Boulevard $ 4,600,000

Westwood Single Family Homes

January Sales

2018 vs 2017

In Westwood a total of 15 single family homes were sold. In comparison to January 2017 data, there was no change sales. The median price for single family homes was $2,235,500, which was up 13.19% from last year. The average price for single family homes was down, by a total of 20.43%, with the average price being $2,551,833.

2149 Kelton Avenue $ 875,000

2028 Holmby Avenue $1,399,000

1513 Pandora Avenue $1,717,500

10956 Tennessee Avenue $1,755,000

1507 Kelton Avenue $1,842,000

1616 Pandora Avenue $1,915,000

1737 Warnall Avenue $2,185,000

11227 Cashmere Street $2,235,500

10388 Ilona Avenue $2,247,500

10530 Ohio Avenue $2,275,000

10562 Ohio Avenue $3,240,000

730 Thayer Avenue $3,250,000

201 Denslow Avenue $4,079,000

745 Holmby Avenue $4,411,000

10450 Wilkins Avenue $4,851,000

The above figures were derived from properties listed in the Multiple Listing System as well as those that were not listed in the MLS. All figures were verified by Public Record. All data compiled by Murray Weisberg.