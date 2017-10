Single Family House Sales for 2nd Quarter 2017 compared to Sales for 2nd Quarter 2016.

Santa Monica

Number Sold 95 UP 15.85%

Median Price $2,400,667 UP 9.27%

Average Price $3,164,872 UP 9.25%

Sales Ranged from $1,100,000 to $10,450,000

Beverly Hills

Number Sold 61 UP 22.00%

Median Price $4,970,833 DN 15.51%

Average Price $5,517,672 DN 35.66%

Sales Ranged from $ 1,000,000 to $20,100,000

Pacific Palisades

Number Sold 90 DN 2.17%

Median Price $3,063,750 UP 21.58%

Average Price $3,932,478 UP 11.41%

Sales Ranged from $ 650,000 to $16,500,000

BHPO

Number Sold 55 UP 14.58%

Median Price $4,992,917 UP 84.81%

Average Price $6,935,945 UP 113.09%

Sales Ranged from $ 800,000 to $33,000,000

Brentwood

Number Sold 86 UP 11.69%

Median Price $3,136,083 DN 1.51%

Average Price $3,885,215 DN 10.47%

Sales Ranged from $1,150,000 to $12,950,000

Bel Air – Holmby Hills

Number Sold 57 UP 16.33%

Median Price $2,712,000 UP 15.32%

Average Price $5,285,763 UP 12.15%

Sales Ranged from $ 850,000 to $40,800,000

Westwood

Number Sold 58 DN 3.33%

Medium Price $2,299,517 UP 2.31%

Average Price $2,353,807 DN 6.84%

Sales Ranged from $1,100,000 to $5,110,000

West Hollywood Vicinity

Number Sold 44 UP 4.55%

Medium Price $1,535,083 UP 1.27%

Average Price $1,979,375 UP 17.16%

Sales Ranged from $ 750,000 to $8,250,000

The above figures were derived from properties listed in the Multiple Listing System as well as those that were not listed in the MLS. All figures were verified by Public Record.

