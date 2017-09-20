Home Prices and Addresses from August Westside Home Sales

bBrentwood Single Family Homes

August Sales

2017 vs 2016

In Brentwood a total of 25 single family homes were sold. In comparison to August 2016 data, there was a 30.56% decrease in sales. The median price for single family homes was $3,450,000, which was up 44.81% from last year. The average price for single family homes was also up, by a total of 27.79%, with the average price being $ 4,014,300.

12369 Ridge Circle $ 1,550,000

11313 Gladwin Street $ 1,550,000

12131 Goshen Avenue $ 1,625,000

2237 Canyonback Road $ 1,682,500

615 S Bundy Drive $ 1,960,000

2162 Westridge Road $ 2,025,000

105 S Medio Drive $ 2,200,000

500 N Bundy Drive $ 2,225,000

146 N Anita Avenue $ 2,275,000

625 Hanley Way $ 2,692,000

3026 Elvido Drive $ 2,870,000

12216 Shetland Lane $ 2,995,000

12495 Promontory Road $ 3,450,000

3411 Mandeville Canyon Road $ 3,465,000

1708 Westridge Road $ 3,495,000

162 N Carmelina Avenue $ 3,755,000

12117 Greenock Lane $ 4,146,000

1024 S Gretna Green Way $ 4,800,000

505 N Tigertail Road $ 4,850.000

425 N Tigertail Road $ 5,600,000

535 N Tigertail Road $ 6,350,000

265 N Layton Drive $ 7,413,000

701 Rochedale Way $ 7,600,000

137 N Woodburn Drive $ 9,300,000

140 S Cliffwood Avenue $10,484,000

Santa Monica Single Family Homes

August Sales

2017 vs 2016

In Santa Monica a total of 25 single family homes were sold. In comparison to August 2016 data, there was a 31.58% increase in sales. The median price for single family homes was $ 2,350,000, which was down 30.88% from last year. The average price for single family homes was also down, by a total of 14.81%, with the average price being $2,624,938.

2036 Yorkshire Avenue $ 915,000

2388 Dewey Street $ 1,065,000

2920 10th Street $ 1,175,000

2903 Delaware Avenue $ 1,458,000

1011 Ozone Avenue $ 1,670,000

1433 14th Street $ 1,738,000

2126 22nd Street $ 1,745,000

640 Raymond Avenue $ 1,870,000

1407 Oak Street $ 1,880,000

2235 23rd Street $ 1,900,000

2205 Hill Street $ 2,000,000

1711 Wellesley Drive $ 2,255,000

1611 Sunset Avenue $ 2,350,000

918 22nd Street $ 2,430,000

325 W Channel Road $ 2,450,000

2233 Washington Avenue $ 2,705.000

2520 Alta Avenue $ 3,000,000

631 Georgina Avenue $ 3,050,000

734 18th Street $ 3,195,000

905 Berkeley Street $ 3,200,000

509 22nd Street $ 3,230,000

343 Sycamore Road $ 3,467,500

117 Ocean Way $ 4,750,000

792 San Lorenzo Street $ 9,500,000

859 Woodacres Road $41,082,000*

This number was not used in calculating the Average Price.

Westwood Single Family Homes

August Sales

2017 vs 2016

In Westwood a total of 18 single family homes were sold. In comparison to August 2016 data, there was a 10.00% decrease in sales. The median price for single family homes was $1,925,000, which was up 23.40% from last year. The average price for single family homes was also up, by a total of 16.97%, with the average price being $2,188,833.

2250 Overland Avenue $1,320,000

2024 Camden Avenue $1,450,000

200 S Thurston Avenue $1,560,000

2250 Selby Avenue $1,595,000

2232 Prosser Avenue $1,650,000

10666 Wellworth Avenue $1,795,000

10796 Ashton Avenue $1,850,000

1953 Manning Avenue $1,887,000

370 Dalkeith Avenue $1,905,000

10603 Rochester Avenue $1,945,000

10612 Ohio Avenue $1,963,000

10659 Rochester Avenue $2,000,000

11128 Montana Avenue $2,400,000

10558 Lindbrook Drive $2,784,000

2317 Camden Avenue $2,875,000

10541 Wyton Drive $3,170,000

1323 Club View Drive $3,250,000

243 Tilden Avenue $4,000,000

Beverly Hills Single Family Homes

August Sales

2017 vs 2016

In Beverly Hills a total of 16 single family homes were sold up by 23.08% from the previous year’s August sales. The median price for single family homes was $3,403,000, which was down 31.87% from last year. The average price for single family homes was also down, by a total of 5.64%, with the average price being $5,243,531.

422 S Wetherly Drive $ 2,055,000

329 S Almont Drive $ 2,447,500

140 S Wetherly Drive $ 2,453,000

420 S Rodeo Drive $ 2,593,000

136 S Almont Drive $ 2,600,000

205 S Maple Drive $ 2,625,000

430 S Camden Drive $ 2,950,000

309 S McCarty Drive $ 3,255,000

1256 Beverly Green Drive $ 3,551,000

223 S McCarty Drive $ 3,800,000

1205 Benedict Canyon Drive $ 6,550,000

505 N Elm Drive $ 7,000,000

616 N Oakhurst Drive $ 7,875,000

722 N Alpine Drive $ 9,080,000

713 N Bedford Drive $ 9,800,000

627 N Palm Drive $15,262,000

BHPO Single Family Homes

August Sales

2017 vs 2016

In BHPO a total of 22 single family homes were sold. In comparison to August 2016 data, there was a 15.79% increase in sales. The median price for single family homes was $2,895,000, which was up 8.57% from last year. The average price for single family homes was also up, by a total of 42.46%, with the average price being $4,235,909.

2075 Benedict Canyon Drive $ 1,200,000

9822 Wanda Park Drive $ 1,375,000

2038 Benedict Canyon Drive $ 1,375,000

2415 Coldwater Canyon Drive $ 1,485,000

10052 Westwanda Drive $ 1,595,000

9340 Hazen Drive $ 1,712,500

2121 El Roble Lane $ 1,800,000

1584 Benedict Canyon Drive $ 2,275,000

13425 Java Drive $ 2,395,000

1635 Ferrari Drive $ 2,450,000

9797 Donington Place $ 2,740,000

9611 Arby Drive $ 3,050,000

9757 Apricot Lane $ 3,175,000

1160 Hilary Lane $ 3,600,000

3060 Deep Canyon Drive $ 4,237,500

10051 Cielo Drive $ 4,525,000

3145 Abington Drive $ 4,700,000

1435 Lindacrest Drive $ 5,100,000

3351 Clerendon Road $ 5,850,000

14144 Beresford Road $ 8,550,000

14175 Mulholland Drive $14,500,000

3100 Benedict Canyon Drive $15,500,000

Pacific PalisadesSingle Family Homes

August Sales

2017 vs 2016

In the Pacific Palisades a total of 39 single family homes were sold. In comparison to August 2016 data, there was a 11.43% increase in sales. The median price for single family homes was $3,200,000, which was up 14.29% from last year. The average price for single family homes was also up, by a total of 9.48%, with the average price being $3,670,128.

627 N Marquette Street $ 1,550,000

810 Greentree Road $ 3,250,000

16752 Livorno Drive $ 1,885,000

16844 Calle De Sarah $ 3,300,000

705 Greentree Road $ 2,000,000

14681 bright Street $ 3,500,000

822 Galloway Street $ 2,035,000

857 Toyopa Drive $ 3,600,000

755 Radcliffe Avenue $ 3,665,000

751 Enchanted Way $ 2,078,000

16530 Chattanooga Place $ 2,115,500

838 Brooktree Road $ 3,700,000

1877 Michael Lane $ 2,167,500

794 Brooktree Road $ 3,725,000

1067 Las Pulgas Road $ 2,225,000

877 Kagawa Street $ 4,079,000

15000 W Sunset Boulevard $ 2,235,000

388 Surfview Drive $ 4,135,000

324 Bellino Drive $ 2,450,000

1017 Iliff Street $ 4,225,000

530 Muskingum Avenue $ 2,500,000

16132 Alcima Avenue $ 4,515,000

16055 W Miami Way $ 2,575,000

927 Chautauqua Boulevard $ 4,550,000

16584 Via Floresta $ 2,735,000

1112 Via De La Paz $ 4,750,000

1156 Fiske Street $ 2,799,000

17876 Vicino Way $ 5,000,000

17624 Tramonto Drive $ 2,800,000

1057 Corsica Drive $ 5,430,000

826 Las Lomas Avenue $ 2,805,000

14750 Bestor Boulevard $ 5,995,000

410 Via De La Paz $ 3,000,000

14927 Altata Drive $ 8,500,000

16075 Northfield Street $ 3,050,000

16242 Shadow Mountain Dr $ 8,600,000

374 Arno Way $ 3,111,000

1126 Corsica Drive $ 9,300,000

1169 Via De La Paz $ 3,200,000

West Hollywood Vicinity Single Family Homes

August Sales

2017 vs 2016

In the West Hollywood vicinity a total of 13 single family homes were sold. In comparison to August 2016 data, there was a 31.58% decrease in sales. The median price for single family homes was $1,925,000, which was up 31.40% from last year. The average price for single family homes was also up, by a total of 32.69%, with the average price being $2,244,615.

515 N Harper Avenue $1,350,000

720 N Poinsettia Place $1,375,000

8168 Clinton Street $1,400,000

8920 Dorrington Avenue $1,435,000

1046 N Genesee Avenue $1,575,000

9023 Phyllis Avenue $1,600,000

714 N Orange Grove Avenue $1,925,000

531 N La Jolla Avenue $2,435,000

732 Huntley Drive $2,525,000

519 Norwich Drive $2,850,000

848 N Laurel Avenue $2,915,000

806 N Stanley Avenue $3,595,000

820 N Vista Street $4,200,000

Bel Air – Hombly Hills Single Family Homes

August Sales

2017 vs 2016

In Bel Air a total of 19 single family homes were sold. In comparison to August 2016 data, there was a 26.67% increase in sales. The median price for single family homes was $2,215,000, which had no change from last year. The average price for single family homes was up, by a total of 92.15%, with the average price being $4,691,611.

1005 N Beverly Glen Boulevard $ 837,500

1311 N Beverly Glen Boulevard $ 985,000

1119 N Beverly Glen Boulevard $ 990,000

2717 Bottlebrush Drive $ 1,345,000

2531 Almaden Court $ 1,370,500

10411 Windtree Drive $ 1,825,000

2103 Linda Flora Drive $ 1,900,000

11316 Chalon Road $ 1,900,000

15484 Hamner Drive $ 2,001,000

15531 Hamner Drive $ 2,215,000

15549 Aqua Verde Drive $ 2,565,000

530 Bellagio Terrace $ 3,500,000

121 Groverton Place $ 5,119,000

2119 Queensborough Lane $ 5,471,000

2476 Lancelot Lane $ 8,775,000

1281 Stone Canyon Road $10,900,000

515 Perugia Way $14,750,000

660 Club View Drive $18,000,000

454 Cuesta Way $88,000,000*

CENTURY CITY CONDOMINIUMS

July/August Sales

2017 vs 2016

In Century City a total of 16 condominiums were sold. In comparison to August 2016 data, there was a 11.11% decrease in sales. The median price for single family homes was $970,000, which had no change from last year. The average price for single family homes was up, by a total of 04.82%, with the average price being $1,229,094.

2160 Century Park East #305 $ 550,000

2170 Century Park East #409 $ 675,000

2222 Avenue Of The Stars #204 $ 685,000

2170 Century Park East #502 $ 761,500

2112 Century Park Lane #101 $ 855,000

2132 Century Park Lane #405 $ 895,000

2131 Century Park Lane #207 $ 910,000

2112 Century Park Lane #407 $ 910,000

2168 Century Hill #7 $ 1,030,000

2220 Avenue Of The Stars #505 $ 1,070,000

2132 Century Park Lane #306 $ 1,160,000

2332 Century Hill $ 1,165,000

2152 Century Hill #18 $ 1,240,000

2353 Century Hill $ 1,259,000

2220 Avenue Of The Stars #2704 $ 1,500,000

1 W Century Drive #24 C $ 5,000,000

The above figures were derived from properties listed in the Multiple Listing System as well as those that were not listed in the MLS. All figures were verified by Public Record. All data compiled by Murray Weisberg.