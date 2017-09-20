Home Prices and Addresses from August Westside Home Sales

bBrentwood Single Family Homes
August Sales
2017 vs 2016
In Brentwood a total of 25 single family homes were sold. In comparison to August 2016 data, there was a 30.56% decrease in sales. The median price for single family homes was $3,450,000, which was up 44.81% from last year. The average price for single family homes was also up, by a total of 27.79%, with the average price being $ 4,014,300.
12369 Ridge Circle $ 1,550,000
11313 Gladwin Street $ 1,550,000
12131 Goshen Avenue $ 1,625,000
2237 Canyonback Road $ 1,682,500
615 S Bundy Drive $ 1,960,000
2162 Westridge Road $ 2,025,000
105 S Medio Drive $ 2,200,000
500 N Bundy Drive $ 2,225,000
146 N Anita Avenue $ 2,275,000
625 Hanley Way $ 2,692,000
3026 Elvido Drive $ 2,870,000
12216 Shetland Lane $ 2,995,000
12495 Promontory Road $ 3,450,000
3411 Mandeville Canyon Road $ 3,465,000
1708 Westridge Road $ 3,495,000
162 N Carmelina Avenue $ 3,755,000
12117 Greenock Lane $ 4,146,000
1024 S Gretna Green Way $ 4,800,000
505 N Tigertail Road $ 4,850.000
425 N Tigertail Road $ 5,600,000
535 N Tigertail Road $ 6,350,000
265 N Layton Drive $ 7,413,000
701 Rochedale Way $ 7,600,000
137 N Woodburn Drive $ 9,300,000
140 S Cliffwood Avenue $10,484,000
Santa Monica Single Family Homes
August Sales
2017 vs 2016
In Santa Monica a total of 25 single family homes were sold. In comparison to August 2016 data, there was a 31.58% increase in sales. The median price for single family homes was $ 2,350,000, which was down 30.88% from last year. The average price for single family homes was also down, by a total of 14.81%, with the average price being $2,624,938.
2036 Yorkshire Avenue $ 915,000
2388 Dewey Street $ 1,065,000
2920 10th Street $ 1,175,000
2903 Delaware Avenue $ 1,458,000
1011 Ozone Avenue $ 1,670,000
1433 14th Street $ 1,738,000
2126 22nd Street $ 1,745,000
640 Raymond Avenue $ 1,870,000
1407 Oak Street $ 1,880,000
2235 23rd Street $ 1,900,000
2205 Hill Street $ 2,000,000
1711 Wellesley Drive $ 2,255,000
1611 Sunset Avenue $ 2,350,000
918 22nd Street $ 2,430,000
325 W Channel Road $ 2,450,000
2233 Washington Avenue $ 2,705.000
2520 Alta Avenue $ 3,000,000
631 Georgina Avenue $ 3,050,000
734 18th Street $ 3,195,000
905 Berkeley Street $ 3,200,000
509 22nd Street $ 3,230,000
343 Sycamore Road $ 3,467,500
117 Ocean Way $ 4,750,000
792 San Lorenzo Street $ 9,500,000
859 Woodacres Road $41,082,000*
- This number was not used in calculating the Average Price.
Westwood Single Family Homes
August Sales
2017 vs 2016
In Westwood a total of 18 single family homes were sold. In comparison to August 2016 data, there was a 10.00% decrease in sales. The median price for single family homes was $1,925,000, which was up 23.40% from last year. The average price for single family homes was also up, by a total of 16.97%, with the average price being $2,188,833.
2250 Overland Avenue $1,320,000
2024 Camden Avenue $1,450,000
200 S Thurston Avenue $1,560,000
2250 Selby Avenue $1,595,000
2232 Prosser Avenue $1,650,000
10666 Wellworth Avenue $1,795,000
10796 Ashton Avenue $1,850,000
1953 Manning Avenue $1,887,000
370 Dalkeith Avenue $1,905,000
10603 Rochester Avenue $1,945,000
10612 Ohio Avenue $1,963,000
10659 Rochester Avenue $2,000,000
11128 Montana Avenue $2,400,000
10558 Lindbrook Drive $2,784,000
2317 Camden Avenue $2,875,000
10541 Wyton Drive $3,170,000
1323 Club View Drive $3,250,000
243 Tilden Avenue $4,000,000
Beverly Hills Single Family Homes
August Sales
2017 vs 2016
In Beverly Hills a total of 16 single family homes were sold up by 23.08% from the previous year’s August sales. The median price for single family homes was $3,403,000, which was down 31.87% from last year. The average price for single family homes was also down, by a total of 5.64%, with the average price being $5,243,531.
422 S Wetherly Drive $ 2,055,000
329 S Almont Drive $ 2,447,500
140 S Wetherly Drive $ 2,453,000
420 S Rodeo Drive $ 2,593,000
136 S Almont Drive $ 2,600,000
205 S Maple Drive $ 2,625,000
430 S Camden Drive $ 2,950,000
309 S McCarty Drive $ 3,255,000
1256 Beverly Green Drive $ 3,551,000
223 S McCarty Drive $ 3,800,000
1205 Benedict Canyon Drive $ 6,550,000
505 N Elm Drive $ 7,000,000
616 N Oakhurst Drive $ 7,875,000
722 N Alpine Drive $ 9,080,000
713 N Bedford Drive $ 9,800,000
627 N Palm Drive $15,262,000
BHPO Single Family Homes
August Sales
2017 vs 2016
In BHPO a total of 22 single family homes were sold. In comparison to August 2016 data, there was a 15.79% increase in sales. The median price for single family homes was $2,895,000, which was up 8.57% from last year. The average price for single family homes was also up, by a total of 42.46%, with the average price being $4,235,909.
2075 Benedict Canyon Drive $ 1,200,000
9822 Wanda Park Drive $ 1,375,000
2038 Benedict Canyon Drive $ 1,375,000
2415 Coldwater Canyon Drive $ 1,485,000
10052 Westwanda Drive $ 1,595,000
9340 Hazen Drive $ 1,712,500
2121 El Roble Lane $ 1,800,000
1584 Benedict Canyon Drive $ 2,275,000
13425 Java Drive $ 2,395,000
1635 Ferrari Drive $ 2,450,000
9797 Donington Place $ 2,740,000
9611 Arby Drive $ 3,050,000
9757 Apricot Lane $ 3,175,000
1160 Hilary Lane $ 3,600,000
3060 Deep Canyon Drive $ 4,237,500
10051 Cielo Drive $ 4,525,000
3145 Abington Drive $ 4,700,000
1435 Lindacrest Drive $ 5,100,000
3351 Clerendon Road $ 5,850,000
14144 Beresford Road $ 8,550,000
14175 Mulholland Drive $14,500,000
3100 Benedict Canyon Drive $15,500,000
Pacific PalisadesSingle Family Homes
August Sales
2017 vs 2016
In the Pacific Palisades a total of 39 single family homes were sold. In comparison to August 2016 data, there was a 11.43% increase in sales. The median price for single family homes was $3,200,000, which was up 14.29% from last year. The average price for single family homes was also up, by a total of 9.48%, with the average price being $3,670,128.
627 N Marquette Street $ 1,550,000
810 Greentree Road $ 3,250,000
16752 Livorno Drive $ 1,885,000
16844 Calle De Sarah $ 3,300,000
705 Greentree Road $ 2,000,000
14681 bright Street $ 3,500,000
822 Galloway Street $ 2,035,000
857 Toyopa Drive $ 3,600,000
755 Radcliffe Avenue $ 3,665,000
751 Enchanted Way $ 2,078,000
16530 Chattanooga Place $ 2,115,500
838 Brooktree Road $ 3,700,000
1877 Michael Lane $ 2,167,500
794 Brooktree Road $ 3,725,000
1067 Las Pulgas Road $ 2,225,000
877 Kagawa Street $ 4,079,000
15000 W Sunset Boulevard $ 2,235,000
388 Surfview Drive $ 4,135,000
324 Bellino Drive $ 2,450,000
1017 Iliff Street $ 4,225,000
530 Muskingum Avenue $ 2,500,000
16132 Alcima Avenue $ 4,515,000
16055 W Miami Way $ 2,575,000
927 Chautauqua Boulevard $ 4,550,000
16584 Via Floresta $ 2,735,000
1112 Via De La Paz $ 4,750,000
1156 Fiske Street $ 2,799,000
17876 Vicino Way $ 5,000,000
17624 Tramonto Drive $ 2,800,000
1057 Corsica Drive $ 5,430,000
826 Las Lomas Avenue $ 2,805,000
14750 Bestor Boulevard $ 5,995,000
410 Via De La Paz $ 3,000,000
14927 Altata Drive $ 8,500,000
16075 Northfield Street $ 3,050,000
16242 Shadow Mountain Dr $ 8,600,000
374 Arno Way $ 3,111,000
1126 Corsica Drive $ 9,300,000
1169 Via De La Paz $ 3,200,000
West Hollywood Vicinity Single Family Homes
August Sales
2017 vs 2016
In the West Hollywood vicinity a total of 13 single family homes were sold. In comparison to August 2016 data, there was a 31.58% decrease in sales. The median price for single family homes was $1,925,000, which was up 31.40% from last year. The average price for single family homes was also up, by a total of 32.69%, with the average price being $2,244,615.
515 N Harper Avenue $1,350,000
720 N Poinsettia Place $1,375,000
8168 Clinton Street $1,400,000
8920 Dorrington Avenue $1,435,000
1046 N Genesee Avenue $1,575,000
9023 Phyllis Avenue $1,600,000
714 N Orange Grove Avenue $1,925,000
531 N La Jolla Avenue $2,435,000
732 Huntley Drive $2,525,000
519 Norwich Drive $2,850,000
848 N Laurel Avenue $2,915,000
806 N Stanley Avenue $3,595,000
820 N Vista Street $4,200,000
Bel Air – Hombly Hills Single Family Homes
August Sales
2017 vs 2016
In Bel Air a total of 19 single family homes were sold. In comparison to August 2016 data, there was a 26.67% increase in sales. The median price for single family homes was $2,215,000, which had no change from last year. The average price for single family homes was up, by a total of 92.15%, with the average price being $4,691,611.
1005 N Beverly Glen Boulevard $ 837,500
1311 N Beverly Glen Boulevard $ 985,000
1119 N Beverly Glen Boulevard $ 990,000
2717 Bottlebrush Drive $ 1,345,000
2531 Almaden Court $ 1,370,500
10411 Windtree Drive $ 1,825,000
2103 Linda Flora Drive $ 1,900,000
11316 Chalon Road $ 1,900,000
15484 Hamner Drive $ 2,001,000
15531 Hamner Drive $ 2,215,000
15549 Aqua Verde Drive $ 2,565,000
530 Bellagio Terrace $ 3,500,000
121 Groverton Place $ 5,119,000
2119 Queensborough Lane $ 5,471,000
2476 Lancelot Lane $ 8,775,000
1281 Stone Canyon Road $10,900,000
515 Perugia Way $14,750,000
660 Club View Drive $18,000,000
454 Cuesta Way $88,000,000*
CENTURY CITY CONDOMINIUMS
July/August Sales
2017 vs 2016
In Century City a total of 16 condominiums were sold. In comparison to August 2016 data, there was a 11.11% decrease in sales. The median price for single family homes was $970,000, which had no change from last year. The average price for single family homes was up, by a total of 04.82%, with the average price being $1,229,094.
2160 Century Park East #305 $ 550,000
2170 Century Park East #409 $ 675,000
2222 Avenue Of The Stars #204 $ 685,000
2170 Century Park East #502 $ 761,500
2112 Century Park Lane #101 $ 855,000
2132 Century Park Lane #405 $ 895,000
2131 Century Park Lane #207 $ 910,000
2112 Century Park Lane #407 $ 910,000
2168 Century Hill #7 $ 1,030,000
2220 Avenue Of The Stars #505 $ 1,070,000
2132 Century Park Lane #306 $ 1,160,000
2332 Century Hill $ 1,165,000
2152 Century Hill #18 $ 1,240,000
2353 Century Hill $ 1,259,000
2220 Avenue Of The Stars #2704 $ 1,500,000
1 W Century Drive #24 C $ 5,000,000
The above figures were derived from properties listed in the Multiple Listing System as well as those that were not listed in the MLS. All figures were verified by Public Record. All data compiled by Murray Weisberg.
